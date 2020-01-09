Our Lady of the Lake names its new Chief Financial Officer

Lowell Stanton, new CFO of OLOL

BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake has named its new Chief Financial Officer, Lowell Stanton.

Stanton is replacing Jeff Limbocker, who now serves as CFO for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Stanton brings more than 23 years of experience in finance and healthcare to his new role.

He most recently served as a Regional CFO at Houston Methodist where he was responsible for overseeing three hospitals in the south region of Houston.

As a native of Texas, Stanton earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Texas A&M University and remained active in the Houston community through several boards.

In 2007, the Houston Business Journal named him the “CFO of the Year.”

Stanton is also an avid hunter and fisherman who looks forward to enjoying ‘Sportsman's Paradise’ with his wife and children.