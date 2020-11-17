Our Lady of the Lake limiting visitors amid statewide surge in coronavirus patients

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake announced Tuesday it will limit visitors at its hospital facilities as the state sees an uptick in coronavirus cases.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, OLOL said patients who are not COVID-positive will be limited to a single visitor who can serve as an "essential advocate." Emergency room visitations will also be limited to one person for the duration of the patient's stay.

The changes will take effect Wednesday.

The news comes as Louisiana sees a spike in hospitalizations, with state officials reporting an increase of nearly 200 COVID patients in the past week.

Due to recent increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases, beginning tomorrow, November 18, Our Lady of the Lake will limit visitors to its hospital facilities except in extenuating circumstances, such as end of life care, until further notice.

Visitation of patients who are not COVID-19 positive or being ruled out for COVID-19 will be limited to one visitor (18 years or older) who can serve as an essential advocate for the patient and remain at the bedside for the entire stay. Visitation in the emergency room for non-COVID patients will remain as one visitor (18 years or older) for the length of the emergency room stay. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital will allow both parents or legal guardians to remain at the bedside for the entire stay.

“We are beginning to see a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases across Louisiana,” said Catherine O’Neal, MD, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake. “We know how important the support of family and loved ones are to our patients while we care for them, but limiting visitation is important to protect our patients, our community and our medical teams. We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and partnership in fighting this virus. We have flattened the curve twice before, and using proven mitigation measures we will do it again.”

Visitors who are allowed in the facility will be required to go through a screening process including a temperature check and answering symptom-related questions, including cough or shortness of breath. All visitors and patients will be required to wear masks upon entering and while inside our facilities.

As alternatives to visiting, family members and friends are encouraged to use methods for staying connected to loved ones such as phone calls, video chats or sending cards. Patients and families can work with their care team to arrange these methods.

Our Lady of the Lake continues to remind the community that we all play an important part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We should all continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, frequently wash our hands, cover coughs, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your primary care physician. To schedule a video visit, visit ololrmc.com/videovisits or call 225-765-5500.