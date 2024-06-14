88°
Our Lady of the Lake hosting cancer survivor day celebration honoring patients, survivors, caretakers
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute is hosting a Cancer Survivor Day celebration at noon on Friday.
The second annual event is meant to honor cancer patients, cancer survivors, caretakers, family and friends. The event will feature guest speakers sharing their cancer stories, pet therapy, food, yoga and music.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Heart & Vascular Institute. Parking will be available in the parking garage near Entrance 2 on Hennessy Boulevard.
