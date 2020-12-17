Latest Weather Blog
Our Lady of the Lake health care workers receive vaccinations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge has received its initial shipment of Pfizer vaccinations and started administering does to its health care workers. The hospital shared its first vaccinations with the public via its Facebook Page, Wednesday (Dec. 16).
"We got the shot! We gave a group of our #healthcareheroes the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine today. This is an important day for our healthcare system, as it signals the beginning of a shift toward hope, relief and a healthier tomorrow," the hospital posted.
As vaccinations of hospital personnel continue throughout Thursday, U.S. health officials are meeting to discuss the possible release of yet another COVID-fighting vaccine to the public.
It is anticipated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will grant Moderna authorization for emergency use of its new vaccination before the week's end.
