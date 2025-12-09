41°
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital hosts annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening.
The event included activities and holiday cheer with an inflatable snow globe, goats, miniature horses, food and even Mr. Claus himself.
