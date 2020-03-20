83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Our Lady of Mercy School offering free meals to students starting Monday

1 hour 13 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 2:48 PM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Students of Our Lady of Mercy will be able to get meals from the school starting next week.

School officials said they will offer food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus Monday through Friday. 

The food can be picked up in the school's driveway along Marquette Avenue. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days