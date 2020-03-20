83°
Our Lady of Mercy School offering free meals to students starting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Students of Our Lady of Mercy will be able to get meals from the school starting next week.
School officials said they will offer food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on campus Monday through Friday.
The food can be picked up in the school's driveway along Marquette Avenue.
