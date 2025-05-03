66°
Our Lady of Mercy hosts annual fundraising fair

By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and school kicked off its annual fundraising fair. The community comes out with family and friends, having a good time for a good cause for the three-day carnival fundraiser.

"Our fair has been going on, getting better and better every year for decades, and we are always standing on the shoulders of those who came before us, but we think we have one of the finest family-friendly fairs in town," Father Cleo Milano, a pastor at the church, said. 

The fair will continue through May 4th with different events throughout. More information can be seen below:

