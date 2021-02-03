Our Lady Health System plans to expand business with new Covington location

Photo: Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group has a new northshore location in the works.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System have purchased nearly 13 acres of underdeveloped land at the intersection of I-12 and Highway 21. The new clinic will join many more Our Lady of the Lake operations throughout St. Tammany and Washington parish.

“This expansion by Our Lady of the Lake will enhance the high-quality and specialized health care services we are known for in St. Tammany. We are excited to welcome this important investment from such a familiar and trusted health care provider as Our Lady of the Lake,” said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President.

A spokesperson confirmed the property acquisition has been in the making for nearly a year.

Construction of the new facility is set to begin sometime this year.