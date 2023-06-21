86°
Our City, Our Problem: An in-depth look at Baton Rouge's fentanyl crisis - Watch tonight at 10:00
Watch as Chris Nakamoto and Brandi B. Harris ask the tough questions about what's driving Baton Rouge's fentanyl problem and how we can tackle it.
See the half-hour special "Our City, Our Problem: The Fentanyl Crisis" on Channel 2 and WBRZ+ at 10 p.m. Wednesday. You can stream WBRZ+ at any time on any device by downloading the WBRZ app or by clicking here.
Click here for more information on behavioral health from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Click here to contact the Louisiana Mental Health and Substance Abuse Hotlines
