Oschner celebrates release of 10,000th COVID patient

BATON ROUGE - It was a Louisiana farewell fit for a parade captain at Ocshner Monday, but the man being sent off has a much bigger reason to celebrate.

Joel Parrott is the hospital’s 10,000th patient to recover from COVID-19.

Parrott spent around four days in the ICU on a ventilator but is now healthy enough to go home.

“When you first get in here you’re out of it, you can’t taste nothing. You’re in another world. These people have done a real good job taking care of me,” he said.

Parrott’s release also comes on an important anniversary, as tomorrow marks one year since the first person in Louisiana tested positive for COVID.

Chief Nursing Officer Diane Teal says she was a pessimist when the ordeal began a year ago.

“I kept trying to prepare everybody for a one to two-year fight, knowing how tough this could be,” Teal said.

Looking forward though, she’s now optimistic of what’s to come.

“Better outcomes. More lives saved, I think, the more that we continue with our vaccines. Ocshner has been at the forefront of making sure that we get our communities vaccinated. And I do know that dear ones close to me at risk are vaccinated now, and that’s such a relief. So I’m projecting hope.”

As for Parrott, he’s also looking forward to his future.

“I’m going to turn on my 65-inch TV, lay back, and enjoy the couch for a little bit.”