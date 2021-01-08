45°
Oscar-winning actress Patty Duke dies at 69

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 29 2016 Mar 29, 2016 March 29, 2016 11:55 AM March 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News Now
Image via usatoday.com

NEW YORK - Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a teen for "The Miracle Worker" and maintained a long and successful career throughout her life, has died at the age of 69.
    
Duke's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, says the actress died early Tuesday morning of sepsis from a ruptured intestine.
    
She built on her success in teenhood by playing identical cousins on the popular sitcom, "The Patty Duke Show."

