Organizers hope for peaceful protests as they await Alton Sterling decision
BATON ROUGE - For the second weekend in a row, residents gathered at the the Triple S food Mart in Baton Rouge, concerned over the Alton Sterling case.
"We got a message, that we can protest, but we can be peaceful. We can be angry, but were are not going to be violent," Speaker Rev. Richard Andrus said.
This time around, community leaders want to be ahead of a decision in the case which will be released by the US Justice Department.
"Let me very clear, it's not time for us to point fingers at one another. It's a time for us to unify and get justice," organizer and State Representative C. Denise Marcelle said.
Last year, violence erupted in the streets of the Capitol City following the police-involved shooting death of 37-year-old Alton Sterling.
Some in Baton Rouge blame those demonstrations on outside agitators.
"See if we do that, we're playing right in their hands. All they want to do is lock us up and kill us and have a bunch more Altom Sterlings," speaker Rashad Muhammad said.
Regardless of the decision, organizers are aiming to maintain peace and justice in the coming weeks.
