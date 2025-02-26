Organizers announce new location for 225Fest; festivities still set for this weekend

BATON ROUGE — This weekend's third annual 225Fest has been relocated from the State Fairgrounds to Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus.

The move to the Community College Drive campus stems from a partnership between 225Fest and BRCC aiming to provide a space for attendees to "immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Baton Rouge."

Organizers said that, while the location has changed, the date and time of the festival remain the same. The festivities will still occur this weekend from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the 225Fest click here.