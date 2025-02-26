Organizers announce new location for 225Fest due to 'inability to meet St. George's expectations'

BATON ROUGE — This weekend's third annual 225Fest has been relocated from the State Fairgrounds to Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus.

The move to the Community College Drive campus stems from a partnership between 225Fest and BRCC aiming to provide a space for attendees to "immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Baton Rouge."

Organizers said that, while the location has changed, the date and time of the festival remain the same. The festivities will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.

225Fest issued a statement saying the move was due to "inability to meet the expectations set by the new City of St. George for events on previously reserved BREC properties." Additionally, the festival is no longer taking place Saturday "to ensure adequate law enforcement presence."

