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Organizer turns in Sid Edwards recall petition to registrar without enough signatures
BATON ROUGE - A recall petition against Mayor-President Sid Edwards was delivered to the Registrar of Voters without enough signatures to trigger a special election, an organizer said.
The initial recall, issued in Feb. 2026, claimed East Baton Rouge Parish residents have lost confidence in Edwards. Nearly 50,000 people would have to sign the petition to put the matter before voters.
The recall was chaired by Aaron Banks and Marian Gbaiwon.
"Although we did not get the number is signatures required to trigger a special ejection election for the EBR Mayor-President, this fight is far from over," Gbaiwon posted on Facebook.
Gbaiwon also organized two recall petitions for Governor Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill.
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