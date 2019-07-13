78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Organizer of local African-American history museum found dead in trunk of car Friday; police still investigating

1 hour 53 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 6:00 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The leader of a local African-American history museum was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon. 

Local Representative C. Denice Marcelle confirmed Saturday that 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found dead Friday afternoon. 

BRPD said its homicide unit was called to Adams Avenue near N 20th around 4:30 p.m. There, they found Roberts-Joseph's body in the back of a car.

Roberts-Joseph helped found the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History back in 2001 and has been its organizer ever since. 

The cause of her death is still unknown. Police are still investigating the death. 

