Organizer of local African-American history museum found dead in trunk of car Friday; police still investigating
BATON ROUGE - The leader of a local African-American history museum was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday afternoon.
Local Representative C. Denice Marcelle confirmed Saturday that 75-year-old Sadie Roberts-Joseph was found dead Friday afternoon.
BRPD said its homicide unit was called to Adams Avenue near N 20th around 4:30 p.m. There, they found Roberts-Joseph's body in the back of a car.
Roberts-Joseph helped found the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History back in 2001 and has been its organizer ever since.
The cause of her death is still unknown. Police are still investigating the death.
