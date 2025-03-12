77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Organizations come together to provide food for North Iberville families in need

Wednesday, March 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

ROSEDALE — Multiple organizations will begin providing food to families in need within the North Iberville area this month.

Beginning next Wednesday, March 19, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Office of Social Services will start distributing USDA-donated food to families in need. Qualification for commodities is based on income and will be given only to residents who qualify under the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.

The event will be held at the North Iberville Community Center on Rosedale Road. It runs from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Residents who decide to attend need to provide their driver's license or other identification, income verification and a utility bill.

For more information, contact the Office of Social Services at 225-687-5243.

