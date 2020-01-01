Organization gives away toys to promote positivity in areas prone to violent crime

BATON ROUGE – A recent spike in murders in Baton Rouge has one organization looking to start the new year in a more positive way.

An organization called 'Let It Slide' gave away toys to kids in high-crime areas. Their goal is to switch the narrative, that violence is not the only option.

"Nobody is going to change our community but us, this is something that we have to change for ourselves,” said Andre Henderson, one of the ‘Let It Slide’ organizers. “In our community there is a narrative out there that black men are stealers, dealers and killers and we need to change that narrative to we're the healers, builders and protectors of our community.”

The organization's name stands for stop letting intense drama escalate.

“Murder, it doesn't just happen. It starts with a small situation. There’s a saying I say: I would rather pull a seed out of the ground than cut down a tree. If you cut down a tree you need multiple things and people to deal with it so we're just going to let is slide,” said Reggie Morgan, another organizer.

Though offering toys won't stop all of the violence, the group says it's a start. A start to doing things for each other, not against.

“All of it is just foolishness at the end of the day. We have to change our mindset and get out of foolishness and get to the positive,” Henderson said.

The group says some music is a big contributor to the negativity in the community. So they're also looking to reward someone with a record label to make music with a positive message.