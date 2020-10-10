82°
Oregon teacher put on leave after students say he had a gun

2 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 24 2017 Oct 24, 2017 October 24, 2017 3:44 PM October 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Statesman Journal
SALEM, Ore. - An Oregon high school science teacher is on leave after being accused of bringing a gun to school.
  
The Statesman Journal reports that students alerted officials Friday that they saw the teacher with a gun at Sprague High School in the capital of Salem.
  
Lillian Govus with Salem-Keizer School District said she couldn't confirm if the weapon was loaded.
  
It's unclear if the teacher had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Regardless, it's against school policy to have a gun on campus.
  
The district's policy doesn't specify potential disciplinary actions. The teacher was placed on leave Monday.
  
District officials haven't involved police in their investigation.
