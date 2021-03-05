Oregon State stands behind F. King Alexander, though questions emerge after LSU Title IX inquiry

CORVALLIS, Oregon - Oregon State University put its full support behind its recently-hired president, former LSU President F. King Alexander, Friday evening.

In response to questions from WBRZ amid a bombshell report showing LSU had covered up sexual assault complaints for years - some while Alexander was president of the university - Oregon State said there were no changes in Alexander's status or any university-backed inquiries into what may have happened at LSU.

"No [his work as president of Oregon State is not impacted as of Friday]," a spokesperson said in a straightforward statement to WBRZ Friday night.

"Allegations against Mr. Miles while at LSU were for reported serious violations of Title IX. The recommendations and review provided by the Husch Blackwell law firm were about the about the [LSU's] policies and procedures over the tenure of two university presidents and one current interim president," an Oregon State University spokesperson said in an email to Channel 2.

The Oregonian, an Oregon news outlet, wrote in an editorial Friday, the hiring team at Oregon State should have done more when hiring Alexander from LSU in December 2019.

Was "Alexander...running toward [Oregon State] or away from Baton Rouge," columnist John Canzano wrote Friday after the LSU report was released.

Former LSU football coach Les Miles was placed on leave after the report Friday.

Alexander said in a statement first reported by a local Oregon news outlet, his "commitment to preventing sexual misconduct is longstanding and includes creating LSU’s first internal Title IX office in 2016.”

“As LSU’s president, I required that all reports and concerns of sexual misconduct be provided to the university’s central Title IX office,” Alexander's statement said.

The investigation at LSU found that while Alexander pushed for a Title IX plan, suggestions may not have been implemented.

The Title IX investigation released Friday reported that many of Alexander's task force "recommendations 'went nowhere.' As part of [the LSU-hired review of its policies released Friday], [investigators] have been unable to find any documentation memorializing how this Task Force report was assessed or addressed by the leadership of the University."

Click HERE to read the entire investigation revealed Friday. See pages 38, 39, 42 for information referenced above.