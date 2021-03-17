Oregon State places F. King Alexander on probation following LSU Title IX report

UPDATE: After a marathon meeting, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees placed President F. King Alexander on probation until June 1, 2021 following fallout from LSU's Husch Blackwell report.

To recap, after a seven-hour meeting, this was the punishment/action handed down to F. King Alexander by Oregon State related to fallout from LSU's Title IX Husch Blackwell report pic.twitter.com/nsYIyDbhjx — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) March 18, 2021

In addition to Alexander's 77-day probation, trustees called for several other internal and external steps to mitigate future Title IX-related issues.

Board of Trustees will conduct its own evaluation to gather feedback to help Alexander succeed in his potion. This evaluation will also included feedback from the university community.

The university's executive audit committee will hire an outside consultant to review LSU's Husch Blackwell report and corresponding recommendations. The third-party consultant will also follow-up on any outstanding questions related to the Husch Blackwell report.

Alexander will review the recommendations of the LSU report and evaluate and identify opportunities to improve OSU’s policies and procedures, and to assess funding needs for Title IX and survivor services.

Alexander will be required to present a 'concrete' plan to rebuild trust and relationships with the OSU community.

Two board members voted against the motion, seven hours after they first convened to discuss Alexander's handling of sexual misconduct while at LSU. Prior to that discussion, Alexander heard from members of the public for nearly an hour. 19 speakers, several of whom were OSU employees, lambasted the former LSU president.

"There is no doubt that the hiring of President Alexander has damaged the reputation of OSU," one speaker, an OSU employee, said. "The fact that it took nearly a week [following the release of the LSU's Husch Blackwell report] for a statement to come form the board or the president, only adds fuel to this dumpster fire."

Alexander apologized again, striking a similar tone to his appearance at a faculty forum Monday.

"I am truly sorry," Alexander said. "I also feel terribly for anyone who has experienced sexual assault, violence, harassment, which I am committed to eradicating from our community and society. As a university president, I do accept ultimate responsibility and accountability for everything that happens here at Oregon State University...just as I've done at Murray State University, and Cal State Long Beach and LSU."

CORVAILLIS, Oregon – Outrage rolled through Oregon Wednesday where F. King Alexander’s future as a university president was called into question.

His bosses, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees were meeting all afternoon Wednesday to determine whether Alexander should be fired or other action taken there amid the fallout of his handling of sexual assault complaints at LSU.

F. King Alexander was president of LSU before taking a $30,000 pay cut to helm Oregon State University where he makes about $630,000.

A Board of Trustee meeting set for Wednesday will “review the findings” of LSU’s bombshell investigation showing it covered up complaints. The board in Oregon will discuss the findings with Alexander and later hold a discussion to “hear complaints” and “evaluate the employment-related performance” of Alexander.

Alexander was defensive in a question-and-answer period of the meeting where he blamed Louisiana for issues: “Politics gets ingrained in everything,” he said.

Early-on in the meeting, there were calls for Alexander to be fired.

After seven hours of discussion, the Oregon State Board of Trustees voted to place President F. King Alexander on a probationary period for the next three months. The probation will involve certain conditions, including that Alexander will be required to formulate a plan to rebuild the trust of those at the OSU community.