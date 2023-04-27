Oregon St suspends Reid minimum 4 games for tripping ref

Oregon State has suspended Jarmal Reid at least four games for tripping a referee during Sunday night's loss at Utah.



Coach Wayne Tinkle announced the suspension on Monday. Reid also issued a statement apologizing for his actions.



Tinkle said Reid's conduct over the next two weeks will determine if additional discipline will be taken.



Reid sent referee Tommy Nunez tumbling to the court and was ejected with 2:56 remaining in Utah's 59-53 victory over Oregon State on Sunday night.



After stealing the ball from Utah's Jacob Poeltl, who was driving to the basket, Reid tried dribbling upcourt. But Poeltl appeared to bump Reid and the Oregon State forward slipped and fell to the floor.



Reid, a senior, complained that there was no foul call, and while getting up he seemed to make eye contact with the Nunez. Then, he stuck his right leg out and Nunez tumbled to the court.