58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, January 08 2018 Jan 8, 2018 January 08, 2018 7:57 AM January 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES- Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.
  

Trending News

The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.
  
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."
  
Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, adding "she would absolutely do it."
  
Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.
  
She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days