77°
Latest Weather Blog
Opioid addiction treatments face off in US trial
Trending News
CHICAGO - The first U.S. study to compare two treatments for opioid addiction finds a monthly shot works as well as a daily drug to prevent relapse.
The shot requires days of detox first and that proved to be a stumbling block for many. For those who made it, the shot Vivitrol worked about the same as an older treatment, Suboxone.
Both drugs had high relapse rates and there were overdoses, including fatal ones, in the experiment in 570 adults. It's the first to compare the two treatments in the U.S.
Study co-author Dr. Joshua Lee of New York University School of Medicine says it's time to broaden access to both treatments. Many treatment programs don't offer either medication.
The study was published Tuesday in the journal Lancet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area
-
Embattled Civil Service Board chair says he won't step down despite felony...
-
Community leaders hope Florida Corridor project will unite north and south Baton...