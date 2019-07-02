Operation 'Murder Gang Meltdown' in Terrebonne Parish results in $1 million in seized drugs, multiple arrests

TERREBONNE - Authorities in Terrebonne Parish announced the current results of "Operation Murder Gang Meltdown", a major investigation into methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in Terrebonne Parish, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of more than $1 million in illegal drugs, cash, and guns.

Earl Johnson was the latest Terrebonne suspect to be arrested, with others including Hakeam "Keam" Drane and Spencer "BoBoy" Round Jr.



While the collaborative effort between agents in Terrebonne Parish, Lafourche Parish, Louisiana State Police, and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency has removed nearly 90 pounds of methamphetamine and large amounts of heroin and other illegal narcotics from the streets, the investigation remains ongoing.



"We are coming to somewhat of a close on this investigation, but as in all large-scale investigations you have other investigations that spin off from it," Chief Criminal Deputy Col. Terry Daigre of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said. "We are in the beginning stages of that, we do expect there to be more state and federal level arrests made along with more evidence seized in reference to this."