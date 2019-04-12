Opening of New Orleans airport terminal delayed until fall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The opening of a new $1 billion terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has been delayed to this fall.



News outlets report the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board announced the delay on Thursday. An airport release says the delay will allow more time for testing, training and implementing key system at the facility, which will replace the city's existing airport's terminal.



This is the fourth time that the opening of the 35-gate terminal has been delayed. Construction started in 2016 and it was set to open in early 2018. Officials decided to increase the number of gates and pushed the opening until February 2019, but then sinking land and a damaged sewer line pushed it to this summer.