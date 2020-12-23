Opening and closing ceremonies of Tokyo Olympic Games to be scaled-down

Additional changes have been made to the already-modified upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo.

According to CNN, the opening and closing ceremonies will take place with a "simpler, more restrained approach," the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced Wednesday (Dec 23).

The ceremonies, crafted in a way that reflects "the overall simplification of the Games," will be carried out with COVID-19 countermeasures in place.

Tokyo's Organizing Committee did not offer an in-depth description of what would take place during the opening and closing ceremonies.

"It is appropriate to make ceremonial events and programs simpler and have them in some way reflect and respect the world's experience of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Committee said.

During its Wednesday news conference, the Committee announced its intentions to create a new team that will help prepare the events, CNN reports.

The new team aims to ensure the game's opening and closing ceremonies serve as "symbols of the unity and symbiosis of humankind in its overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Committee explained in a statement.

The new plans were released as Japan's virus death toll crept past 3,007, according to figures released Wednesday.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 of 2021.