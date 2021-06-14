Opelousas man killed in Evangeline Parish wreck

EVANGELINE PARISH - A 25-year-old Opelousas man lost his life in a Sunday evening Evangeline Parish crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities have identified Dustin D. Pierce as the deceased, saying he was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on LA Highway 13 near Brud Lane.

In a news release, police described the crash as occurring when Pierce was headed south on LA 13 and encountered a curb which, for some reason, caused his vehicle to run off-road and overturn.

According to authorities, Pierce was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say the tragic incident remains under investigation.