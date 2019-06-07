St. Jude Dream Home tickets have sold out; Watch Sunday to see who wins

BATON ROUGE - Friday is the final day people can buy tickets for a chance to win a new Genesis G80 as part of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Tickets sold out Friday evening during the 6 o'clock newscast. Those who bought tickets are eligible for the car or the highest-valued St. Jude Dream Home ever.

The winner will announced Sunday night at 6 p.m. following the 5:30 news on WBRZ.

Watch the 6 p.m. news on WBRZ this Sunday, June 9 to see who wins. The home, valued at $735,000, is in the new Rouzan community off Perkins Road on the edge of Southdowns in Baton Rouge. It features 3,400-square-feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half-bath. All of the latest amenities can be found inside. Outside also features a large, private porch with a gas grill.

Tours of the home will run until Saturday. Click here for more information.