Only a few more rainy afternoons

You guessed it! Look out for some afternoon rain.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A couple of remnant showers are still in the northeastern part of our viewing area this morning, but most of us woke up to clouds. The sun will come out for the rest of the morning hours. Just as temperatures reach near 93 degrees, showers and storms will pop up. Areas south of Baton Rouge will once again be in the most likely position to have afternoon rain. That doesn’t mean areas north of Baton Rouge are in the clear! Everyone should keep an eye on the sky. The evening commute may be slow again today if you are caught in a shower. All the activity will wrap up once the sun goes down and temperatures will cool to near 75.

Up Next: The rain on Saturday will be spotty from the time the sun comes up until it sets. Several storm systems will be following the flow from northwest to southeast. The catch is that the flow will be switching during the day tomorrow. We need to look out for two things; afternoon pop-up showers and storm systems moving in from the north. The rain will be on and off (mostly off).

On Sunday we can expect just a few afternoon showers and storms and temperatures in the low 90s. Afternoon rain will become more and more scarce as we move through next week. Dry conditions are set to take over by Tuesday. We might even see overnight lows in the 60s next week!

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Josephine is located out in the Atlantic more than 600 miles away from any landmass in its path. This storm is not forecast to enter the Gulf or impact the local forecast. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 53.3 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

