Online university provides 100% tuition coverage for Louisiana KFC employees

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Western Governors University, a national nonprofit, online university, has partnered with the KFC Foundation to provide 100% tuition coverage to Louisiana KFC employees. 

Through the partnership, the employees can choose from more than 60 different bachelor's and master's degree programs. The program is non-competitive, meaning everyone applying for coverage will receive it. 

WGU offers rolling start dates each month, allowing employees a flexible start time. 

“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule? The program at WGU is perfect for someone who may not have enough hours in the day to balance a traditional college experience on top of a full- or part-time job and other life priorities.”

