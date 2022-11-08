82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Online Louisiana election resources slowed due to technical difficulties on Election Day

3 hours 15 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, November 08 2022 Nov 8, 2022 November 08, 2022 7:36 AM November 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Louisiana's online election resource, GeauxVote, and its voter portal and hotlines, experienced technical difficulties Tuesday morning, according to the Secretary of State. 

The voting app allows voters to look at their polling locations and retrieve a sample ballot based on their voter registration. 

While the app was not down, it was reportedly responding slower than normal due to the number of people accessing the tool.

Trending News

Officials said the app should be fully functional as of around of 9:20 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days