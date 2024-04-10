68°
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed through Thursday

1 hour 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 12:51 PM April 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

East and West Feliciana Parish schools will remain closed Thursday after severe weather left damaged and continuing power outages Wednesday. 

"Due to damage and power outages throughout the parish and at the schools, West Feliciana Parish Schools will remain closed Thursday, April 11," Milton said. "Please continue monitoring the weather to stay safe."

The East Feliciana Parish school system said it would also remain closed. 

It was not immediately clear if other schools in the Capital area would follow suit. 

