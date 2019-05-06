One-year-old's death ruled a homicide; couple arrested on drug & weapons charges

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a couple was booked on drug and weapons charges after a 1-year-old died in their apartment over the weekend.

The coroner's office announced Monday that 1-year-old Josiah Crockett died of multiple blunt force injuries to his chest and abdomen.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office affidavit says deputies were called to an apartment on Hanks Drive Saturday after EMS found the child unresponsive. The boy was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the homicide investigation, deputies say they received an anonymous tip that the child had stopped breathing earlier in the day while the boy's biological father, Terrence Ransom, was "getting high" with his girlfriend.

The anonymous tipster also told investigators Ransom and his girlfriend, Shanta Parker, sold drugs and had a firearm inside the apartment. A search of the apartment yielded two handguns, suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked on charges of drug possession, drug distribution and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs. Ransom was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Neither are facing charges related to the boy's death at this time.

The Department of Children and Family Services identified the boy's biological mother as Jimeelah Crockett, who's jailed for second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of her then-fiance.