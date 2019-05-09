85°
Latest Weather Blog
One-year-old killed after walking in front of SUV on Assumption Parish roadway
NAPOLEONVILLE - Officials say an infant was killed after stepping into the path of an oncoming vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jones Street in Assumption Parish.
Police said the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on the roadway when a group of children crossed over. The 1-year-old victim reportedly tried to follow the other children across the road and was struck by the vehicle.
The child was taken to Assumption Parish Community Hospital and pronounced dead that same afternoon.
Police said neither speed nor impairment are suspected factors in the crash, and no charges have been announced at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy fired after video shows him slamming suspect's head into SUV
-
Mayor to consider budget cut in preparation for St. George split
-
Man charged with burglary may have pulled off more complicated crime
-
City department heads react to mayor's request for proposed budget cuts
-
Possible tornado touches down in Zachary