One-year-old killed after walking in front of SUV on Assumption Parish roadway

NAPOLEONVILLE - Officials say an infant was killed after stepping into the path of an oncoming vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Jones Street in Assumption Parish.

Police said the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on the roadway when a group of children crossed over. The 1-year-old victim reportedly tried to follow the other children across the road and was struck by the vehicle.

The child was taken to Assumption Parish Community Hospital and pronounced dead that same afternoon.

Police said neither speed nor impairment are suspected factors in the crash, and no charges have been announced at this time.