One wounded in Sunday night Prescott Road shooting

BATON ROUGE - Gun violence continued to disrupt the holiday weekend Sunday evening when a north Baton Rouge shooting left one person injured.

It was during official Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours that at least one shot was fired in a residential area.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of Prescott Road.

Officers say the person wounded sustained non-life-threatening injuries, insinuating they're likely to be okay.

The injured person was treated at an area hospital, officials say.

No further information related to the circumstances surrounding the incident has been provided at this time.