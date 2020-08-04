82°
One wounded during Tuesday morning shooting on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in the Winbourne Avenue/North Acadian Thruway area that left one person with minor injuries, police said.
According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred within the 3400 block of Winnboure around 4 a.m., Tuesday.
Police say the person wounded was male and his apparent gunshot injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.
They've launched an investigation into the incident.
