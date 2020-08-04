82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One wounded during Tuesday morning shooting on Winbourne Avenue

48 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 August 04, 2020 8:21 AM August 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in the Winbourne Avenue/North Acadian Thruway area that left one person with minor injuries, police said.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred within the 3400 block of Winnboure around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Police say the person wounded was male and his apparent gunshot injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

They've launched an investigation into the incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days