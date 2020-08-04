88°
One wounded during Tuesday morning shooting on Winbourne Avenue

Tuesday, August 04 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred in the Winbourne Avenue/North Acadian Thruway area that left one person with minor injuries, police said.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred within the 3400 block of Winnboure around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Police say the person wounded was male and his apparent gunshot injury appeared to be non-life-threatening.

They've launched an investigation into the incident.

