One woman dead after train crash involving pedestrian in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON — A woman is dead Friday afternoon after an incident involving a pedestrian and a train west of the town of Livingston.
Livingston Parish authorities responded to the scene at the railroad crossing on Florida Boulevard near Ware Lane.
In addition to local authorities, representatives from the Canadian National Railway also responded to the scene.
Deputies said to avoid the area and said drivers should expect delays.
No other information was available.
Credit to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
