One week after courthouse shooting, Iberville Deputy Charles Riley honored at Gonzales funeral

GONZALES — Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley will be honored Monday at a Gonzales funeral.

Riley's funeral at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales starts with a public viewing from noon to 2:45 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m.

A 21-gun salute, taps and final call will immediately follow to honor Riley, a U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Iberville Sheriff's Office for six years.

Riley died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine last week, a shooting that also left Deputy Brett Stassi Jr. hospitalized. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot on Oct. 6.

Donations can be made to support Riley's family, including his wife and two daughters, here: