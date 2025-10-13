Latest Weather Blog
One week after courthouse shooting, Iberville Deputy Charles Riley honored at Gonzales funeral
GONZALES — Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley will be honored Monday at a Gonzales funeral.
Riley's funeral at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales starts with a public viewing from noon to 2:45 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m.
A 21-gun salute, taps and final call will immediately follow to honor Riley, a U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Iberville Sheriff's Office for six years.
Riley died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine last week, a shooting that also left Deputy Brett Stassi Jr. hospitalized. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot on Oct. 6.
Donations can be made to support Riley's family, including his wife and two daughters, here:
