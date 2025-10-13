58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One week after courthouse shooting, Iberville Deputy Charles Riley honored at Gonzales funeral

1 hour 25 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 6:11 AM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley will be honored Monday at a Gonzales funeral. 

Riley's funeral at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales starts with a public viewing from noon to 2:45 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m.

A 21-gun salute, taps and final call will immediately follow to honor Riley, a U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Iberville Sheriff's Office for six years. 

Riley died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine last week, a shooting that also left Deputy Brett Stassi Jr. hospitalized. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot on Oct. 6.

Donations can be made to support Riley's family, including his wife and two daughters, here: 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days