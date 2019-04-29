81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One wanted for stealing from Geismar Dollar General

13 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 6:00 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a person who stole from a Geismar store earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Highway 74. Authorities say the suspect took several items before leaving the store through the back door.

Anyone who may have information on the case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days