One wanted for stealing from Geismar Dollar General
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a person who stole from a Geismar store earlier this month.
The incident happened on April 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Highway 74. Authorities say the suspect took several items before leaving the store through the back door.
Anyone who may have information on the case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
