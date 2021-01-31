53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One transported to hospital after stabbing on North 44 street

8 hours 33 minutes ago Sunday, January 31 2021 Jan 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 10:46 AM January 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a call about a stabbing Sunday morning.

Major Assault from the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1700 block of North 44th Street around 10 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. 

Police are investigating the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days