53°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported to hospital after stabbing on North 44 street
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a call about a stabbing Sunday morning.
Major Assault from the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1700 block of North 44th Street around 10 a.m.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Police are investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Party stores staying busy even in pandemic with canceled Mardi Gras
-
Capital area educators deem in-person learning safe and effective amid pandemic
-
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge child spreads the love to local nursing homes
-
Relive 40 years of Pat Shingleton
Sports Video
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships
-
Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf...
-
How being forced to sit out turned Scotlandville's Emareyon McDonald's into a...
-
LSU releases 2021 fall football schedule
-
Madison Prep knocks off another ranked opponent with win over Zachary