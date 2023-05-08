77°
One transported in serious condition after shooting near River Center Sunday night

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a shooting near the Raising Canes River Center Sunday night. 

Officials said one person was shot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on South River Road.

No further information was immediately available. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

