79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One transported in critical condition after shooting off Hollywood Street

1 hour 58 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 5:43 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a shooting off Hollywood Street Thursday.

One patient was transported in critical condition, according to officials.

Trending News

No other information is available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days