79°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported in critical condition after shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a shooting off Hollywood Street Thursday.
One patient was transported in critical condition, according to officials.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
17-year-old taken back into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault
-
Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire
-
Fire department investigating overnight vacant house fire
-
Firefighter rallies first responders to escort lost soldier back to Bogalusa