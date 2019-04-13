77°
Latest Weather Blog
One transported following shooting near Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE- One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon shooting.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Cristy Drive near Florida Boulevard. The condition of the victim hasn't been released at this time.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
