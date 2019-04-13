83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported following shooting near Florida Blvd.

Saturday, April 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon shooting.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Cristy Drive near Florida Boulevard. The condition of the victim hasn't been released at this time.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

