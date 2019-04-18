72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One transported following overnight crash on I-10

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash.

The crash was reported on I-10 West at Dalrymple Drive before 1:30 a.m. Sources say the person was transported in serious condition.

No further details were provided.

