One transported after stabbing at apartment complex near Southern University
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at an apartment complex near Southern University.
The incident was reported before 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 750 block of Harding Boulevard. The condition of the person wasn't immediately made available.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
